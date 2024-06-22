BOSTON (WHDH) - Friday’s parade was a family affair, as the Celtics loaded up their duck boats with those closest to them.

A few players had their young children with them, like Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce.

“He told me that I was the best in the world,” Tatum said at a press conference after the Celtics’ championship win Monday. “I said, ‘You damn right I am.'”

Head coach Joe Mazzulla encouraged the crowd to get louder as he rode through the parade with his family.

Al Horford also brought his family aboard the duck boats, enjoying the victory together.

Loud cheers could be heard for Derrick White, surrounded by family, while flashing his now-famous smile.

The team credits their families for making the moment possible.

“I’m thankful for my mom, thankful for my dad for introducing me to basketball, my grandmother who helped raise me, all my friends and family that have supported me,” Tatum said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)