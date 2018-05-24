Family: Amazon Alexa recorded private conversation, shared it with random person

(WHDH) — A Portland, Oregon, family wants answers from Amazon after they say their Alexa recorded a private conversation in their home and shared it with someone nearly 200 miles away.

An audio recording of a couple’s conversation was sent to a random person in Seattle, who happened to be in their contact lists, according to KIRO7 News.

The woman told the news outlet that one of her husband’s employees received the recording and immediately reached out to warn them that they had been hacked.

“The person on the other line said ‘unplug your Alexa devices right now. You’re being hacked,'” the woman said.

The woman said the incident left her feeling invaded. She said she’ll never plug the device in again.

The family contacted Amazon but an engineer could not provide them with an explanation of what caused the issue.

“We really appreciate you bringing this to our attention, this is something we need to fix,” the engineer said, according to the family.

The family is looking to get a refund for their Alexa.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)