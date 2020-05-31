Family and friends hold graduation celebration for Milton nurse on the front lines

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton residents came together recently to celebrate a milestone for a local front line worker.

Katie, who works as a nurse dealing with COVID-19 patients, recently graduated from UMass Boston, but her school canceled the in-person ceremony for students because of the virus.

Her family and friends decided to throw their own celebration for her, giving her a toast for her accomplishments while at a safe distance.

She said she is grateful for what they’ve done to help her through.

