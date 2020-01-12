Family and friends honor Worcester woman killed in Haiti earthquake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family came together to honor Worcester resident Britney Gengel on the tenth anniversary of her death in a devastating earthquake in Haiti Sunday.

Gengel, who was 19, was in the country on an aide trip, and told her family she wanted to open an orphanage for Hatian children.

She and hundreds of thousands of others were killed when the 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the island nation in January 2010.

Now, friends and family have started the “Be Like Britney” Foundation in her honor.

