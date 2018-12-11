WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (WHDH) — Authorities are desperately searching for a Colorado mother who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Kelsey Marie Berreth, 29, made a trip to Safeway near Woodland, Colo. on Thanksgiving day around noon and then met up with her fiance Patrick Frazee later in the afternoon when he picked up their 1-year-old daughter, police said. She has not been seen since.

Three days later, Berreth’s cell phone was pinged roughly 800-miles away near Gooding, Idaho.

“Officers were able to contact her place of employment at Doss Aviation down in Pueblo, Colorado and were advised that they had received a text from Kelsey’s phone on the 25th of November stating that she would not be into work the following week,” Police Chief Miles DeYoung said.

Berreth’s family is hoping she is found soon.

“She doesn’t run off and someone knows where she’s at,” her mother, Cheryl, said. “Kelsey, we just want you home. Call us if you can. We won’t quit looking.”

Police say Frazee is not a suspect and is cooperating with the authorities.

Berreth is described as a white female, standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Woodland Park police at 719-687-9262.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)