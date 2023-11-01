SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends of a Salem State University student were in mourning Wednesday after authorities said freshman Carl Hens Beliard was shot and killed near campus overnight.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Beliard, 18, was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. after officers were called to Forest Avenue for a report of a shooting.

According to the DA’s office, Beliard was pronounced dead after he was taken to Salem Hospital.

“He just graduated high school this year and he’s at Salem State University, so this morning, police came here and they told me that he got shot and he was dead – I couldn’t believe it,” Altagrace Beliard, the victim’s mother, told 7NEWS.

Emergency crews spent hours at the scene Wednesday morning, looking over the street and the black sedan Beliard was said to have been driving when shots were fired. Multiple bullet holes were visible on the driver’s side door as well as the vehicle’s back window.

After police cleared the area, individuals could be seen lighting candles in the spot where the vehicle went off road and crashed into a concrete barrier in front of a home by Lussier Street. The memorial continued to grow through the day, with more candles added in addition to a basketball and balloons.

“There was never a moment where he didn’t have a smile on his face – that was Carl,” said one person at the makeshift memorial. “He was going places, and someone just snatched all of that away from him this morning.”

“He’s just a kind, genuine soul,” said classmate Adrianna Duran. “He didn’t do no harm to nobody – he had no bad blood or bone in his body.”

The victim had just graduated from high school in the spring after winning a state championship with Worcester’s North High School basketball team.

“As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare,” Salem State University President John Keenan stated.

“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond. State Police detectives assigned to my office are working closely with the Salem Police Department and Salem State University officials to identify and bring the person responsible to justice,” Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said.

Heartbroken friends of Salem State Basketball player murdered overnight are lighting candles at a makeshift memorial #7News pic.twitter.com/MCXPdjW6of — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 1, 2023

Authorities said that based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting did not appear to be random and that there was not any ongoing threat to the campus community.\

Homicide detectives and Salem police continued to investigate through the afternoon – at one point working in a campus parking lot as they continued to search for a suspect

“Our hearts are very much with the Beliard family and the Salem State University family. Violence such as this has no place in Salem, and we will pursue the perpetrators with all of our ability and determination,” Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller stated.

