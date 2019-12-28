Family and friends make final plunge for Pete Frates

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people took one final ice-cold dip in Gloucester to honor Pete Frates and his contributions to the fight against ALS on Sunday.

“Pete was here all day,” said Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother. “He’s smiling down, this was one of his favorite days.”

Pete Frates, who died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with ALS, inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, a social media phenomenon that helped raise more than $200 million to fight the neurodegenerative disease. The annual plunge in Gloucester also raised funds and Nancy Frates praised the town’s commitment at the 8th and final dip Saturday.

“This community has lifted our spirits beyond anything we could have asked, they have for 8 years and look what they’ve done … this is amazing,” Nancy Frates said. “This is such a tribute to Pete.”

“Pete’s just somebody you want to come out and honor whenever you can,” said Chris Shaw, a friend and former teammate of Pete Frates who came out for the plunge.

Many people were repeat plungers, including Lisa and Mark Harrison — it was their sixth plunge and sixth wedding anniversary. The couple was married on the same beach during the plunge six years ago and has come back ever since.

“We do it every year… it’s family, it’s community, it’s amazing,” Lisa said.

Saturday would have been Pete Frates’ 35th birthday, and Nancy Frates said she wanted to celebrate what her son brought to the world.

“What do they say about a team, you leave it better than how you found it and that’s what he aimed to do with the world of ALS,” Nancy Frates said. “And boy, has he done it.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)