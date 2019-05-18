Family and friends mourn Mattapan hit-and-run victim as police search for driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A memorial continued to grow Saturday in honor of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in a Mattapan street on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Fottler and Hiawatha roads just before 3:30 p.m. pronounced Brenda Lee Keller dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

Investigators are still looking for a black-colored sedan with tinted windows that witnesses say was driving on Hiawatha Road in the direction of Blue Hill Avenue.

Keller’s friends and family are calling for justice as police work to track down the driver responsible.

“Whoever it comes forward. You know, you hit something. Just come step up. It could be an accident but, she is somebody’s family. Mother, daughter, daughter, sister, grandmother,” one woman said. “She is human like we all are. She deserves better than that.”

Boston police have released several images of a vehicle they believe to be linked to the incident.

UPDATE: #BPD seeks public's help in effort to ID vehicle of interest in connection to vehicular homicide investigation in area of Fottler and Hiawatha Roads in Mattapan. Please call (617) 343-4470 or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).https://t.co/OZ4AOfLQLx pic.twitter.com/nyJmXY1E00 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 17, 2019

The driver, who was last seen walking away from the scene in the direction of Tennis Road, is described as a black woman with a heavy build and long hair. She was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The incident is being investigated as vehicular homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

