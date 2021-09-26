DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Family and friends gathered to mourn and remember a New Hampshire police sergeant killed in a hit-and-run crash at a wake Sunday.

Donna Briggs, 59, was a former Hudson police sergeant and a dedicated cyclist who was training to ride in an annual police unity tour, and was cycling in Kingston when she was struck and killed by an SUV last week. Police later charged Craig Sprowl, 45, with negligent homicide and Sprowl’s wife, Angela with hindering an investigation.

Briggs was remembered by her husband, children and grandchildren at the wake.

