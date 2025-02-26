REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three local women travelled to Belize to celebrate one of their birthdays, but the trip turned tragic when authorities found them in their hotel room.

“Everybody is so devastated,” said Hajar El Khalfaoui, a friend of the girls. “This is not something that we could have ever thought in a million years could have happened. They are so young. They had so much more life to live.”

Wafae El Arar had just turned 26. Her family says she was a research technician at Mass. General Hospital.

Wafae graduated from Revere High School.

23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad also graduated from Revere High School. Her family says she was awaiting orientation to become a Massachusetts State Police Trooper.

26-year-old Imane Mallah graduated from Malden High School. Her best friend says she had plans to become a nurse.

“She was so optimistic. She had such an excitement and a zest for life. She was always laughing. She was always so happy,” said El Khalfaoui.

Because the women were local residents, Patrick Keefe Jr., the Mayor of Revere, is working with the state department and Senator Ed Markey to help bring them home.

“Belize is not a very large country, and their ability to transport a body is very limited,” said Keefe Jr. “The word we’re getting back is they’re having to come back in three different planes in different days.”

Police in Belize are investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses.

“If we’re not satisfied, if the families aren’t satisfied there may be a higher calling to get more authorities involved,” said Keefe Jr.

Now, as the local Muslim community grieves the loss of three of their own, they say Belize’s rush to judgement is just not fair.

“They were good girls. They were very family oriented girls. They were active members of the this Muslim community. So, its just highly improbable that is how they could have passed. I truly don’t believe it,” said El Khalfaoui.

