CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — The Kennedy family has announced a private funeral service for Ethel Kennedy.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville on Monday at 11 a.m.

The event is invitation only and closed to the public and press.

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, died on Thursday at 96.

