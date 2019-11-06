Family: Arrest made in connection with NH couple found murdered, buried on beach

(WHDH) — An arrest has been made in connection with a missing couple from Rumney, New Hampshire, who was found murdered and buried on a beach in Texas, a family member confirmed to 7NEWS.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody in the Mexican state of Jalisco on Wednesday, KRIS-TV reports. He had been wanted on felony theft charges.

Authorities believe Williams had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler.

The Butlers were reported missing on Oct. 23. They had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle, which authorities believe Williams stole.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo earlier this week of Williams and a woman crossing the border into Mexico in a car.

The woman spotted with Williams has not yet been tracked down.

Officials said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)