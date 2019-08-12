Family asked to leave popular restaurant due to ‘noises’ made by son with special needs

(WHDH) — A woman says her family was recently asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Maryland because of a noise complaint about her young son who was born with a neurological disorder.

Amanda Jean Braun said in a Facebook post that her 4-year-old son suffers from Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a disorder that has an impact on his ability to speak.

“He is a very energetic kid with much to say, however when he speaks his words are unclear,” Braun said of her son in the post.

Braun says she and her family were seated immediately upon entering the restaurant chain’s Glen Burnie location last weekend.

She claims that they were enjoying drinks and food when a manager suddenly approached them and asked them to leave due to a noise complaint that was filed.

“A man approached our table about five minutes after our food was brought out and introduced himself as the manager,” Braun explained. “He asked us how our meals were but he didn’t stop there. This gentleman said that he received a noise complaint for my child.”

The manager admitted he was “uncomfortable” with approaching their table but requested that they promptly finish their meals and leave, according to Braun.

As an apology, Braun says the manager offered them a $20 gift card to use at a later date.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I was in total shock!” Braun said.

In a statement, Outback Steakhouse told ABC7-TV that they had “been in contact with the family and have personally apologized.”

Outback also said that they are “learning” from what happened in an effort to “better serve” its guests.

