Family battles to make home handicap accessible for daughter after neighbors complain

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman family is fighting to make their home handicap accessible to accommodate their 4-year-old daughter’s rare health condition after neighbors claimed an addition would drive down property value in the area.

Shelby Feeney suffers from CHARGE syndrome, an extremely complex genetic syndrome, involving extensive medical and physical difficulties, her family told 7News. She struggles to hear, has “very low” vision, cannot walk on her own and has already had two open-heart surgeries.

The Feeney family was approved for a building permit in January to add a wheelchair ramp, along with a handicap bathroom and bedroom for Shelby. Neighbors complained in March because they did not like how the addition “hung” over their homes, the family said.

At a meeting Monday night to affirm the permit, the Feeney family’s attorney announced the complaint had been dropped.

Supporters at the meeting passed out “#ImwithShelby” flyers to raise awareness for the family.

#BREAKING: Crowd erupts when family attorney announces the neighbors have officially dropped their objection to the handicap-accessible addition to the Feeney home in Whitman. #ImWithShelby #7News pic.twitter.com/NVRd7yTFwq — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 14, 2018

