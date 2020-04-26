Family celebrates 80-year-old’s birthday outside of South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman at South Shore Hospital who is recovering from coronavirus received a birthday surprise on Saturday.

Carol Sullivan’s family showed up outside of the Weymouth hospital to celebrate her 80th birthday with signs and balloons.

Sullivan, of Marshfield, is on the mend after contracting the virus in late March. Family members say she was on a ventilator for three weeks.

“She means the world to us. I’m one of five and she has 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson, and they’re all routing for her to get better and get home,” he daughter said.

Sullivan watched the celebration from her window because of social distancing. She will be released from the hospital soon.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)