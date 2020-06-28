Family demands more action to find soldier missing since April

Family members of a soldier who’s been missing since April say officials need to do more in their search.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen hasn’t been seen since late April, when she disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas. Investigators suspect foul play and are looking into allegations of sexual harassment.

Family members have been holding weekly rallies in front of Fort Hood, saying they want to keep people focused on finding Guillen.

“We’re going to fight for my sister. I’m not going to stop until I have my sister with me, next to me. I want her alive next to me,” said Lupe Guillen. “She entered that base alive and I want her alive.”

