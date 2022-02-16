WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a Weymouth senior says he is devastated after his 17-year-old son was shot and killed while driving in Quincy Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Palmer Street and Taffrail Road around 6:30 p.m. discovered Nathan Paul suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car that had crashed into another vehicle a couple of blocks away, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Nathan was taken to a Boston trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His dad, Gregory Paul, said he loved music and sports and played on the football team for Weymouth High School. Nathan was getting ready to turn 18 in March and trying to decide where he wanted to go to college next year.

“Whoever did that to my son, please bring yourself to justice because I cannot take it anymore,” Paul said.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)