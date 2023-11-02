WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Mourning together, the family of a 31-year-old Whitman woman said they were in shock Thursday after learning their loved one is no longer with them.

State police and the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said police found the body of Margaret Mbitu in a parking garage at Logan Airport around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a little over a day after family members said they reported Mbitu missing.

Fourty-year-old Kevin Kangethe of Lowell is now wanted in connection with Mbitu’s death, which officials said is being considered a homicide.

“She was the most lovely, soft-spoken, beautiful, happy, go lucky kind of girl — the most friendly person we know,” said Mbitu’s cousin, Virginia Ndunga.

“Obviously, we’re devastated,” Ndunga said. “We love her.”

Mbitu was a nurse in Halifax. On Thursday, one of her friends and colleagues described her as “compassionate” and said she was “a team player.”

“She loved what she did,” said Grace Boronje.

Family members said Mbitu’s employer called them Tuesday after Mbitu did not shot up for work. Ndunga said Mbitu never missed work.

“She has good friends at work who were already very concerned,” Ndunga said. “Knowing who she is, just the fact she wasn’t picking up the phone, that she wasn’t available, we were aware and obviously very concerned.”

Family members got police involved. They also shared missing person posters, hopeful Mbitu would be found.

After news of Mbitu’s death, Boronje said “I have no idea what happened.”

“I hope whoever is responsible for her death will be held accountable,” she continued.

Mbitu leaves behind a mother, father, sister and brother, along with several relatives and a big circle of friends.

Boronje said she will miss her friend’s laughter and personality.

“She was a great person to be with,” she said.

While family members said they are leaving the investigation to police, they are leaning on each other, prayer and their memories to get through this difficult time.

“As a family, we have lost a precious, precious soul,” Ndunga said.

Officials said investigators determined Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya at some point. Investigators were working with Kenyan authorities to find him as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.

