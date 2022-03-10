HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family was displaced from their home after it caught on fire in Hanson on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on High Street around 7:45 p.m. found heavy flames in an enclosed area under the rear porch of a home, according to the Hanson Fire Department.

All of the occupants inside the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

One occupant was evaluated at the scene for a minor injury, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The home was deemed uninhabitable due to the heavy smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

