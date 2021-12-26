GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire forced a family out of their home in Grafton on Christmas Day.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Old Westborough Road found smoke pouring out of the roof of the home.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Westboro fire officials.

The family that was displaced by the blaze is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, firefighters said.

No additional information has been released.

Westborough Engine 4 responded to this building fire on Old Westborough Road in Grafton this evening. There were no injuries. Family displaced being assisted by the Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/C8aCQm0XQA — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) December 26, 2021

