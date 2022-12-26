MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one family is displaced after a fire damaged a home in Merrimac Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2.5 story, multi-family house at 63 Church Street around 7:30 a.m. and identified smoke coming from the common wall between two homes.

Multiple fire hydrants were malfunctioning, likely due to the cold, but firefighters used water on board the arriving trucks.

A second alarm response was requested, sending mutual aid from surrounding cities and towns into Merrimac.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 8:42 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Two families live in the home and both are out of the home, as utility service was temporarily disconnected. At least one family will be displaced until needed repairs are made.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

