FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire forced a family out of their home in Falmouth early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Massasoit Street before 1:30 a.m. discovered that the flames had started in a garage and spread to the house, according to the Falmouth Fire Chief Tim White.

The blaze left two cars damaged.

A couple and their two children were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)