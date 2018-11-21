Family displaced right before Thanksgiving after fire rips through home in NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters from nine towns worked throughout the frigid night to knock down a three-alarm house fire in Pelham, New Hampshire that left a family displaced right before Thanksgiving.

Crews responding to Regis Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday learned a fire that started in a garage had jumped over to the homeowner’s Jeep before moving into the house, Pelham police said.

A family of two adults and two children were home at the time but were able to get out safely with the family dog, police added. A pet turtle most likely did not make it out.

The home’s secluded neighborhood made battling the flames a difficult task for firefighters, who struggled to get water to the scene.

“That’s a major issue and I think that probably forced the extension, calling the different fire alarms and getting multiple agencies and departments here,” Police Lt. Anne Perriello said.

After working for hours in the cold, firefighters got control of the flames, exposing what little was left of the house.

“Real strong family, atmosphere, good aura and they’ll making it through this,” Perriello said.

The home was deemed a total loss as officials investigate the cause of the fire.

