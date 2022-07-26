Family Dollar has issued a massive recall for hundreds of products, which may have been stored at the wrong temperatures.

The recall includes certain deodorant, pain relief medicine, sunscreen and toothpaste that were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores this year on or around May 1 through June 10.

Family Dollar said there have been no reports of people getting sick so far.

A full list of the recalled products is available here. Customers can return affected products to stores.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

