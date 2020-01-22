Family: Dover, NH father with stage 4 cancer detained in Lebanon without cause

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of a popular restaurant owner in Dover, New Hampshire say he has been detained in Lebanon without charges.

The family said that Amer Fakhoury, who is battling stage four cancer, was visiting Lebanon in September when the government seized his passport.

They explained that when he went to retrieve it, he was detained without cause.

The Lebanese government claims that years ago, Fahkoury worked as a prison guard and tortured inmates.

This is false according to his family.

“I’m scared I may never see my father again.” Zoya Fahkoury said. “This whole situation is just completely unfair because he is an innocent man. He has no charges on his file. He is completely innocent and they’re holding him against his will in Lebanon.”

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is drafting legislation to aid in his release.

She writes:

“Fahkoury’s health condition is dire, yet Lebanese officials refuse to release him. Time is of the essence and the Lebanese government needs to understand there will be consequences for his continued detention.”

