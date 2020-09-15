CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A family and their dog were able to escape a Carver house fire after a neighbor alerted them to the flames.

A neighbor next to the home in the North Carver District quickly ran to the burning house to warn the homeowners, according to the Carver Fire Department.

Their quick actions allowed for the family and their dog to evacuate without injuries.

Firefighters responding to the house extinguished heavy flames on the exterior of the front of the home.

The house sustained smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

