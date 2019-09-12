Family escapes massive fire at Canton home

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family escaped from their Canton home as a roaring fire broke out overnight.

Firefighters responding to Boathouse Road around midnight found large flames and smoke pouring out of the house.

The residents made it out of the home unharmed thanks to their working fire alarms, according to the fire chief.

Crews battled the blaze from the outside throughout the early morning hours before clearing the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., an orange glow could be seen coming from the top of the house.

Firefighters returned back to the scene to maintain those hot spots.

Home on Boathouse Rd in Canton starting to rekindle. Orange glow at the top of the home. @7News pic.twitter.com/i3wlgxBrjW — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) September 12, 2019

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire began on the exterior of the home before becoming trapped into the walls and making its way into the attic area, the fire chief said.

The roof collapsed and the home has been deemed a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

Fire on Boathouse Rd in Canton. Heavy flames in the attic area. Fire Dept. says roof collapsed. The family inside made it out okay. @7News pic.twitter.com/CjJCide3rI — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) September 12, 2019

