GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Georgetown farm is providing a nice holiday treat for some goats.

Great Rock Farm is hosting it’s annual Christmas tree drop off on January 10.

The event allows people to dispose of their Christmas trees after the holidays so the farm’s goats can have a snack!

The farm says it’s beneficial for both people and goats.

“The Christmas trees are great for the animals to have a little fun, to nibble on, its a great natural de-wormer,” one worker said.

