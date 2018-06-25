BUCKEYE, Ariz. (WHDH) — An Arizona family found a slithering surprise inside their pool noodles.

The family, getting ready to take a dip in their pool, grabbed two noodles that were up against a wall when a snake popped out of one of them. They soon discovered that multiple babies were hiding inside.

Greyson Getty of Rattlesnake Solutions, which relocates snakes, said the heat may be what caused them to find a cooler spot to lay.

“It’s ungodly hot out – and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide,” he said.

Getty recommends that people keep pool noodles up high in a garage or in a closeable plastic container to avoid any animal from getting inside.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)