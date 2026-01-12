EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a speeding car slammed in the Gurung family’s Everett home early Sunday morning. It knocked the house off its foundation.

“The wall is pushed a little bit,” Raj Gurung said, who was forced out of his home.

The Gurungs can’t stay in their home until its fixed.

“I can not open the door,” Raj said. “This is stuck.”

The Gurungs aren’t the only ones dealing with a headache following this wreck.

“The railing was gone, the bottom step and this cement block was pushed away,” Ted Milley said, who’s home is damaged.

Officers said the driver was going too fast when he hit a speed bump which sent the car airborne. The whole thing was caught on home security camera.

“I feel something and boom, [I thought] what’s going on?” Miraem Nyota said, who’s fence is broken.

Investigators said the car smashed through a fence, sending sparks flying, then hit two homes and took out the Gurung’s electrical box.

“They said because the front door, you can’t open it in case of a fire or anything happens, so we can’t stay in the house,” Persit Gurung said. “Also the power is out.”

The driver was thrown out of the car’s window and somehow ended up on his feet. Police have cited him for operating to endanger.

“The distance from there over to there, not a single person was hurt,” Milley said. “That’s the amazing thing. There’s a kids park up here, people walking their dogs. [The fact] no one was hurt is amazing.”

