BOSTON (WHDH) - Family and friends of well-known Boston philanthropist Jack Connors, who died last week at 82, gathered at a Chestnut Hill church to celebrate his life.

Attendees packed St. Ignatius of Loyola Church Tuesday to honor Connors — a man revered for his generosity and community work.

He founded Camp Harbor View, which created programs to inspire young people in Boston. He was also an advocate for expanding education and health care in Boston and beyond.

“Jack Connors was a leader in business, but his most lasting legacy will come from his generosity and philanthropy. Jack spent his life trying to make Massachusetts and this country a fairer, more inclusive place – and he succeeded,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement last Tuesday.

Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley said last week that Connors enhanced Boston with his “gifts of intelligence and wisdom.” As the founder of the Campaign for Catholic Schools, Connors worked to provide local children with a Catholic education.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu both also lauded Connors for his contributions to the community.

