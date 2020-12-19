Family, friends honoring Holy Cross crew member killed in tragic accident with rowing marathon

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - For more than two and a half days, an indoor rowing marathon will honor a member of the Holy Cross crew team who was killed in a tragic accident earlier this year.

Grace Rett send the world record for indoor rowing of 62 hours and 3 seconds in 2019. But in January, she died in a car crash while on a trip to Florida with the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing Team.

Now, dozens of family members, friends and teammates are participating in the “Grace to the Finish” marathon, where they will match her record by rowing for an hour apiece. The marathon is raising funds for the G.R.A.C.E. athletic and education center to be built in Rett’s honor at Our Lady Of The Valley School.

Family and friends said they were hoping to live up to Grace’s legacy.

“She was always just so enthusiastic about the sport and ready to do whatever it took to get better and help her teammates get better in the process,” said Brianne Rett, Grace’s sister.

“She really took it upon herself to love the fight everyday,” said former teammate Shea Kirby. “[I’m] still trying to learning how to live like she did,”

For more information, visit gracetothefinish.com.

