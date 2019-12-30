Family, friends ‘in shock’ after death of worker during First Night prep in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – Family and friends are mourning a “good-natured” man who died while working on First Night setup in Copley Square last weekend.

Construction worker Brandon McSweeney, 34, was installing a lighting tower for United Stage and Rigging when a 3,500-pound ballast fell from a forklift and landed on his chest, officials said.

“He was a good-natured man of quiet strength, solid intelligence and perpetual kindness. His loving presence will sorely be missed,” the McSweeney family said in a statement.

Richard Wood, McSweeney’s former boss, said he was a hard worker and it’s hard to believe he’s gone.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” Wood said. “Boston lost a really good person and the Boston theater community and the entertainment industry lost a really good person.”

“This is a horrible tragic accident,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “We want to ask people to continue to keep Brandon’s family in your thoughts and prayers and his co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”

OSHA is investigating McSweeney’s death. McSweeney’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help establish a scholarship in Brandon’s name.

