Family, friends mourn after Mass. woman celebrating birthday killed in shooting outside Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say the Massachusetts woman killed and another woman injured in a shooting outside a Providence nightclub were not the intended targets.

Maj. David Lapatin on Monday identified the woman killed just before 2 a.m. Sunday as 19-year-old Berta Perreira-Roldan, of Revere, Massachusetts.

Lapatin says she had just turned 19 last week and was out celebrating when she was fatally shot.

Friends said Perreira-Roldan spent the summer saving so that she could attend North Shore Community College.

Those who were with her in her final moments said the tragic event keeps replaying over in their minds.

“We were walking down the street and we were right in front of the car,” Alexis Schfin said. “She was telling me how she had a good night and then she hugged me and that is when she got shot at.”

Her friends said they tried to stop the bleeding but there was nothing they could do.

At a community memorial, Laura Sauarez another friend of Perreira-Roldan’s became emotional and said, “She saved up this whole summer to go to community college and for her to get taken like that was just unexpected.”

Perreira-Roldan leaves behind a large family grief-stricken over the loss of such a young life.

“She didn’t go out much and when she did, it was with her family,” the victim’s uncle Jaime Carrillo said. “She wasn’t really a club going type person and unfortunately, she was in the wrong place at the wrong time that night.”

The woman injured was identified as 38-year-old Crystal Peloquin, of North Providence. She is expected to survive.

The victims did not know each other.

Lapatin says Peloquin was talking with two men who may have been the intended targets of the shooter.

He says investigators have some good leads but no arrests have been announced.

“We have some leads we are going on,” Lapatin said. “This is a tragic weekend for our city.”

