Family, friends mourning 14-year-old boy killed in tragic Dighton dog attack

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Heartbroken family members and friends are mourning the tragic loss of 14-year-old Ryan Hazel, of Rehoboth, who authorities say was killed in a dog mauling in Dighton on Thursday night.

Dighton police officers responding to a report of a deceased male at 2577 Maple Swamp Road about 8 p.m. spoke with a neighbor who found Hazel dead from multiple traumatic injuries.

Hazel’s grandmother told police she dropped him off to tend to the animals earlier in the night and called his parents when he failed to return to her car in a timely manner, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said during a news conference on Friday.

His parents then called a neighbor, who responded to the home and found Hazel dead.

One friend told 7News Hazel was an animal lover who wanted to play pro football or become a doctor.

“He played with dogs all the time,” he said. “He helped walk them, train them, he loved animals.”

Others said they were shocked to learn that Hazel was the victim of the attack.

Quinn, who called the incident a “terrible tragedy” for Hazel’s friends, families, and the town, said the four dogs who were found in the backyard with Hazel were quarantined along with 7 dogs that were caged at the house.

The four dogs in the backyard were Dutch Shepherds and Belgian Malinois.

The owner of the property, Scott Dunmore, has been cooperating with investigators and foul play is not suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.

