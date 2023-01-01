BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were hospitalized and one was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the victim as 33-year-old Jymal Cox, a father of two, who was related to a local activist who is working to stop gun violence.

The Rev. Kevin Peterson said Cox is a relative, and his family is “saddened that we begin the fist day of this year on a feeling of loss.” The violence, he said, was spurred by a fight over a spilled drink.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Investigators could be seen going in and out of a building and leaving evidence markers along the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

