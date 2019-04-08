Family, friends mourning Wentworth University student found dead in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) — Heartbroken family members and friends are mourning a Wentworth University student and recent Swampscott High School graduate whose body was found in a wooded section of Roxbury on Sunday.

Maximillian Carbone, 19, was found dead near the intersection of Alleghany and Terrance streets about 8 a.m.

He was found less than a day after he was reported missing from a party in the Allegheny Street area.

In a statement, his family said, “Our hearts are broken. Max was a sweet, happy and loving son, brother and friend. He was a hardworking student who cared about helping people. He will be missed dearly. We want to thank the Boston and Nahant Police and Wentworth Community.”

A large search party comprised of friends, family members, and concerned classmates gathered at the Wentworth campus early Sunday morning and took to the streets to find him.

Members of the search crew say it appears Carbone fell off a cliff shortly after leaving the party.

“We all went out in three teams and we were just walking around and searching the area,” family friend Michael Kramer said. “Then we saw all the police cars and then they taped off the area and they said they found him. We have just been here supporting the family.”

When asked about the incident, Mayor Martin J. Walsh called it a “sad” situation and said his heart goes out to Carbone’s family.

Carbone was a sophomore biomedical engineering major.

Detectives are investigating Carbone’s death but they do not consider it to be suspicious at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)