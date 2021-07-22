BOSTON (WHDH) - Family and friends mourning the loss of a woman killed in a boat crash in Boston Harbor are expected to gather Thursday for a vigil.

The community will come together at the UnKnown Hype Dance Studio in Mattapan to honor the life of 27-year-old Jeanica Julce.

Julce was in her last year at UMass Boston studying finance. She also loved dancing hip hop and was saving up to buy her own studio.

The Boston Police Harbor Unit and Coast Guard officials responding to reports of a boat crash in Boston Harbor around 3 a.m. on July 17 pulled seven people from the water, officials said.

One person on the boat, later identified as Julce, was missing and police searched the Harbor for eight hours before finding her body, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat crashed into a day marker buoy.

Julce’s cause of death remains under investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Boston police.

