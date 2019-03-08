Family, friends preparing to lay Jassy Correia to rest

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hours after a somber vigil in Boston, family and friends of Jassy Correia, the 23-year-old mother who authorities say was found dead in the trunk of her kidnapper’s car last week, will gather for her wake on Friday.

Correia’s family will hold a wake from 5 to 9 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church on Bowdoin Street. A funeral mass will follow at the same church on Saturday at 10 a.m. A private burial has been planned.

At a vigil Thursday night, Correia’s grief-stricken family members said they are still coming to grips with their loss.

“I really can’t talk right now because she’s my cousin,” a woman named Fernanda said, “and I’ve been grieving. It’s overwhelming.”

Police say Correia was kidnapped by 32-year-old Louis Coleman after leaving Venu nightclub in Boston on Feb. 23.

He was arrested in her kidnapping and death after police stopped his car in Delaware several days after her disappearance.

Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William G Gross were in attendance to offer their support.

Those at the vigil said the grim nature of Correia’s death has been especially hard.

“How are we going to explain this to our young people. It’s sad enough that there are so many guns that kill our children, but for someone to go to a club on her birthday and just … have her happy years taken away, take her life, that’s just really tough for the community,” said Isauia Mendes.

Those who knew Correia took a moment to remember her for the person she was.

“Humble. Sweet,” said Queen Wornum. “As a parent, I just couldn’t imagine. It crushed my heart.”

They say her death has taught them that safety can never be taken for granted.

“We have adult children, but we have to continue to follow up with them and what they’re doing,” Wornum said.

