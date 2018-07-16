Family, friends say accused killer had prior run-ins with the law

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man with a history of run-ins with the law is set to face murder charges Tuesday.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, has been accused of killing Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams Sunday.

Those who knew Lopes say he had a number of run-ins with law enforcement.

“You have to own up to whatever decision that you make in this life, and he made a decision that he can no longer go back from, and it’s affected three families,” Lopes’ cousin Alex Barnette said as he offered his condolences.

Lopes has also been accused of vandalizing a home and selling cocaine to minors. He was awaiting trial on prior charges.

His mother recently filed a restraining order against him, saying Lopes has severe mental health issues.

A classmate of Lopes, who didn’t want to reveal his identity said: “Ups and downs were huge with him … if something went wrong, he wasn’t the type of person I wanted to be around, and too many things started to go wrong.”

