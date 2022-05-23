WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The 5-year-old girl who was struck by an SUV struck while walking her mother in Worcester last month has died, family members said.

Candice Asare-Yeboah was fighting for her life in intensive care since the crash, according to her aunt.

An SUV hit Asare-Yeboah and her mother while they were crossing Stafford Street on April 18. The crash remains under investigation though police said the driver did stop to help and speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

