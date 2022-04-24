WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition after an SUV struck her and her mother in Worcester last week, family members said.

Candice Asare-Yeboah is on life support in intensive care, according to her aunt. Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with her medical costs.

An SUV hit Asare-Yeboah and her mother while they were crossing Stafford Street last week. The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)