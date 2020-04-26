Family gives Peabody woman parade for 93rd birthday

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Helen Dittmer’s family wanted to make sure she got a proper party for her 93rd birthday Sunday.

So they brought a parade of cars and well-wishers to drive by as she looked out the window of her Peabody assisted living facility.

“Obviously we all feel devastated that my mom’s in the assisted living and we really can’t get at her,” said son David DeBlasio. “[The parade] is the next best thing — we’re all very happy that we can take part in this day and make this a special birthday for our mom.”

