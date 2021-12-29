An 87-year-old man earned his college diploma alongside his granddaughter last weekend.

Rene Neira crossed the graduation stage at the University of Texas at San Antonio with his granddaughter Melanie Salazar.

They attended the university together with Salazar earning her bachelor’s degree in communications and Neira earning his in economics.

The university wrote on Twitter that this was “Family goals!”

