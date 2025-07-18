BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re a fan of “Family Guy,” you’re in luck!

There is a new spot in Boston opening it’s doors on Friday, bringing a little piece of Quahog to the real world.

“It’s one of my favorite shows, I watch it all the time,” said Maya Deborst, a “Family Guy” fan.

You can now get a taste of “Family Guy” in the heart of Boston.

The “Drunken Clam” is modeled after Peter Griffin’s favorite place to crack a cold one with friends.

The new pop-up restaurant and bar is opening near the Garden in the basement of West End Johnnie’s.

“Well we had to bring it to the East Coast because of course we’re not far from Quahog, Rhode Island, so we hope that the fans are all here and ready to go,” said Nyeri Stepanian, Events and Experiences Operator of Bucket Listers Presents.

Fans are very excited.

“I think it’s kind of cool because it kind of gives you a chance to be in the show, kind of sort of,” said Deborst.

With food and drinks inspired by the show, it’s something you don’t want to miss.

“Fans can expect to come into the Drunken Clam and enjoy their favorite libations that you may or may not have seen on the show, you can sit in the Griffin’s living room, you can go into Chris’s bedroom and be scared of the evil money in the closet and of course take an iconic photo at one of the booths from the bar,” said Stepanian.

Open until September 21, tickets are on sale now. Guests may even get to see some show teasers.

“There may be some Easter eggs here. You’ll have to come and see for yourself,” said Stepanian.

