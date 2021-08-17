(WHDH) — A man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend and injured their four young children, authorities announced this week.

Cesar Iban Torres, 31, of California, was arrested Tuesday on charges including one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

Torres was driving his SUV on the 101 Freeway in Encino when he allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor trailer on Aug. 12.

Torres’ 26-year-old girlfriend, Aimee Garcia, was killed in the crash and the couple’s four children, ages 1 to 7, suffered “moderate” injuries.

“A family has been torn apart by this tragic collision that leaves four young children without their mother,” Gascón said in a news release.

Law enforcement officials say Gascón fled the scene after the crash. He was later nabbed by highway patrol.

A GoFundMe has since been established to raise money for the couple’s four children.

Gascón was slated to be appear in court on Tuesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

