Family holds Easter parade for self-isolating mother undergoing cancer treatment

The family of a Cape woman undergoing chemo for cancer knew she couldn’t Easter because of self-isolation, so they did the next best thing: They brought the celebration to her.

Chadwick Miller said his mother Joanne is in charge of all holiday celebrations for him and his four siblings.

“My mom usually hosts Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, everybody’s birthday,” Miller said. “My entire life we’ve always got together … it’s always a big deal for my family.”

But Joanne is undergoing chemotherapy and is under strict quarantine. But that didn’t stop her from stepping outside to see the ruckus and wave when 30 family members came by to surprise her.

“We just showed up with loud horns going and all the neighbors came out and it just became something to show appreciation for our mom,” Chadwick said of the impromptu parade. “There’s no lengths that anybody would not go for mom.”

