Family holds flag football tournament for man who died outside of Quincy American Legion

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a man whose murder outside a Quincy American Legion post remains unsolved held a flag football game Sunday to honor his legacy and call for justice in his death.

Family and friends of Chris McCallum teamed up for a flag football tournament in Buzzards Bay to call attention to the 44-year-old’s death after a fight broke out in the Nickerson American Legion Post’s parking lot on January 27.

McCallum died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide. They say he was sucker-punched trying to break up the fight, and are looking for charges in his death.

Family members said they appreciated the turnout to honor the husband and father of three.

“It just shows, all the people that came out today, what a legacy and impact he had on people,” said son Ryan McCallum.

