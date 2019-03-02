Family holds memorial for flight instructor killed in Mansfield plane crash

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones gathered to mourn the loss of a flight instructor killed in a plane crash in Mansfield last month.

The family of 31-year-old Syndey Miti says he was inspired by his wife’s father to become a pilot.

They say he loved to share his passion with others and that he was planning to teach his nephew to fly.

Miti’s memorial service was held at Waltham High School on Saturday. He leaves behind a wife and two-year-old son.

Miti and his 18-year-old flight student took off from Norwood airport. An hour later, the plane ran off the Mansfield runway.

Both Miti and his student were killed.

Police say radio transmissions indicate their plane missed the runway approach and hit the turf landing area.

The FAA and NTSB are still investigating.

