Family holds wake in Brockton for Fort Hood soldier found dead

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones gathered to pay their final respects to Sergeant Elder Fernandes at a wake held in his hometown of Brockton on Friday.

Fernandes’s body was found a week ago after he was reported missing last month in Fort Hood, Texas.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker was among those who paid their respects to the family during the wake. They are calling for a Congressional investigation into Fernandes’s death.

Fernandes had been transferred to another unit due to reports of sexual assault by a superior prior to his disappearance.

There have been a series of incidents where soldiers either died or vanished at Fort Hood.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)